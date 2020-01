PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Detectives in Providence are investigating a report of shots fired Thursday morning in the city’s Silver Lake neighborhood.

The incident occurred around 7 a.m. in the area of Plainfield and Rye Streets, according to police. No one was injured.

Police said detectives responded to the home of a 17-year-old boy believed to be responsible. He’s now being questioned.

No charges have been filed at this time.