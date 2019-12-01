Boston Pops continues holiday tradition at PPAC

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra continued an exciting tradition Saturday night, performing its annual holiday show at the Providence Performing Arts Center.

The musical extravaganza captured the magic of the Christmas season as the orchestra, led by acclaimed conducter Keith Lockhart, performed its signature Sleigh Ride and other holiday classics.

Eyewitness News Anchor Patrick Little served as special guest narrator, reading “Twas the Night Before Christmas.”

Eyewitness News is a proud sponsor of this special performance.