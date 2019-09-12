Boston man gets life sentence for gang-related Providence murder

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Boston man was sentenced to life in prison for shooting and killing a rival gang member in Providence last summer.

Rashawn Banks, 29, pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree murder, carrying a pistol without a license, and possessing a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence, according to the office of Attorney General Peter Neronha.

The AG’s office said had the case proceeded to trial, the state was prepared to prove that Banks chased down Jacorey Saunders and shot him multiple times on Garnet Street in the early-morning hours of June 17, 2018.

Saunders, 25, of New Bedford, was brought to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said it was a targeted attack resulting from a feud between two Boston gangs.

In addition to the life sentence, the judge sentenced Banks to two 10-year sentences that will be served consecutively.

Four other people were charged in connection with the shooting. The AG’s office said three pleaded to lesser charges while the case against the fourth is still pending.