Boscov’s prepares for opening weekend at Providence Place mall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — America’s largest family-owned department store will be celebrating its grand opening at Providence Place this weekend.

Eyewitness News first reported last October that Boscov’s would be moving into the north end of the mall – where Nordstrom was once located. Nordstrom, one of the mall’s anchor stores, closed its doors back in January.

What is Boscov’s?

First and foremost, the department store is a family business, according to CEO and Chairman Jim Boscov.

“Started in 1921 by my grandfather who immigrated and started as a peddler,” Jim Boscov said. “It’s the principles he established that I think have enabled us to continue to grow at a time that other department stores are struggling. I think the fact that we are a privately-owned company means that we don’t work for the stock market, we work for our customers.”

He said Boscov’s is “a full-service department store, with all the departments you’d expect to see, but with a lot more.”

The department store sells everything from clothing, makeup and jewelry to furniture, decor and household items.

Why Providence?

Jim Boscov said his company was invited to visit the location after Nordstrom announced they would be closing their Providence Place location.

“When a mall has an opportunity, they contact us, because we are one of the few companies that are growing at this time,” Jim Boscov said.

The first consideration for the launch of their newest store, he said, was space.

“We are a large store. We need about 200,000 square feet, and this location suited us perfectly,” Jim Boscov said.

He added that Providence and its surrounding communities fit the demographics of a Boscov’s shopper.

“This is very much our customer,” he explained.

According to Jim Boscov, the store offers shoppers the ability to buy name-brand, luxury items as well as affordable, yet stylish items.

The opening of the Boscov’s at Providence Place will be the chain’s 48th location.

Embracing the local community

Jim Boscov said after speaking with the Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation, he quickly learned of one product that provided a pivotal service to Rhode Islanders who have or have had breast cancer.

Nordstrom previously carried prosthetic bras, which are custom-designed bras for women who have had a mastectomy.

“They talked about the fact that Nordstrom really served that customer incredibly well,” Jim Boscov said. “With Norstrom leaving, they were very worried for that customer.”

“It just sounded to me like the kind of thing we should be doing. We were fortunate to be able to hire the people at Nordstrom’s who were responsible for that department,” he added.

The former Nordstrom employees who were familiar with selling prosthetic bras now run Boscov’s lingerie department.

“Boscov’s worked with Amoena, the company that provides both the bras and the prosthetic, to get our people all certified and to be able to deliver that kind of service that Nordstrom was delivering in the past,” Jim Boscov said.

A grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting will be held Saturday at 9:30 a.m. on the second level of the Providence Place mall outside Boscov’s.