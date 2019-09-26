Boscov’s now open for business at Providence Place

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s official: Boscov’s Providence Place mall location is now open.

Boscov’s celebrated its opening Thursday with a “Gala Preview.” Shoppers needed to make a $5 donation to a non-profit organization to enter the store.

Boscov’s is America’s largest family-owned department store, but it’s a new name to Southern New England.

“Boscov’s is a full-service department store, with all the departments you would expect to see. But a lot more,” Chairman and CEO Jim Boscov said.

Shoppers who attended the Gala Preview said they were impressed with the mall’s newest department store.

“It’s something like a Sears or JCPenny,” Kim Ottaviano of Pawtucket said. “A little bit of Burlington. It’s just, you get everything you need for really good prices.”

.@Boscovs launches at @ProvPlaceMall with its Gala Preview… it’s a $5 donation to enter the store today. All donations are going to area non-profits! @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/Qtk4UcdTY5 — Torry Gaucher (@TorryGaucher) September 26, 2019

Boscov said what makes the store unique is the wide range of products and prices.

“I think what shoppers will find is, we aren’t the typical department store,” Boscov said. “We carry a much broader range.”

That broader range was not lost on shoppers.

“There are so many different departments,” Ottavino said, adding that she plans to return to the store in the future.

The store will be open to everyone starting Friday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. A formal ribbon cutting will be held Saturday at 9:30 a.m. outside Boscov’s mall entrance on the second level of Providence Place.