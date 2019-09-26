Breaking News
Massachusetts retracts 4th EEE death, announces 12th human case

Boscov’s now open for business at Providence Place

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s official: Boscov’s Providence Place mall location is now open.

Boscov’s celebrated its opening Thursday with a “Gala Preview.” Shoppers needed to make a $5 donation to a non-profit organization to enter the store.

Boscov’s is America’s largest family-owned department store, but it’s a new name to Southern New England.

More: What is Boscov’s? »

“Boscov’s is a full-service department store, with all the departments you would expect to see. But a lot more,” Chairman and CEO Jim Boscov said.

Shoppers who attended the Gala Preview said they were impressed with the mall’s newest department store.

“It’s something like a Sears or JCPenny,” Kim Ottaviano of Pawtucket said. “A little bit of Burlington. It’s just, you get everything you need for really good prices.”

Boscov said what makes the store unique is the wide range of products and prices.

“I think what shoppers will find is, we aren’t the typical department store,” Boscov said. “We carry a much broader range.”

That broader range was not lost on shoppers.

“There are so many different departments,” Ottavino said, adding that she plans to return to the store in the future.

The store will be open to everyone starting Friday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. A formal ribbon cutting will be held Saturday at 9:30 a.m. outside Boscov’s mall entrance on the second level of Providence Place.

FULL SCHEDULE: GRAND OPENING WEEKEND AT BOSCOV’S »

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

DONATE NOW: Hurricane Dorian Relief

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Community

Target 12

Live Cams