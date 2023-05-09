PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Newly released body camera footage shows the tense moments immediately after a Providence police officer was shot at by a suspect in August 2021.

Officer Robert Savage had responded to a domestic violence dispute at the corner of Canton Street and Chalkstone Avenue. When he arrived, police say he was fired upon at least eight times and one of the bullets missed him by mere inches.

The video obtained by 12 News shows Savage putting the cruiser in reverse before getting out. A bullet hole can then be seen on the hood of his cruiser.

“You good?” a fellow officer can be heard asking.

“Yeah, I’m good man. Thank God,” Savage replied.

Luis Roman

“Six inches higher, three inches to the left, it goes right through the driver’s windshield and he takes it probably right in the chest,” former Providence police commander Thomas Verdi said at the time.

A standoff with the suspect, 32-year-old Luis Roman, turned into an hours-long manhunt. Police said he slipped out a back door and was later found at his mother’s home.

Roman recently pleaded guilty to eight counts including assault with intent to murder. He was sentenced to 70 years with 30 to serve at the ACI and a 40-year, non-parolable suspended term.

An AR-15-style ghost gun was used in the shooting, according to police. It was one of dozens seized by officers over a two-year period.