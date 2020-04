EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a man’s body was pulled from the Providence River.

Providence police and fire initially responded to the area around 4:20 p.m. Saturday after someone spotted the body floating near India Point.

An Eyewitness News crew was there as the body was later recovered along the East Providence shoreline.

East Providence police, who are handling the investigation, said the victim is an unknown man and that there are no signs of foul play.