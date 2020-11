PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Rep. David Cicilline, who is vying for the fourth-highest spot in House Democratic leadership, was backed by his LGBTQ colleagues Thursday.

The Equality Caucus, which is made up of seven LGBTQ lawmakers, endorsed Cicilline's campaign to become the assistant speaker of the House, saying in a statement that he, "has an incredible work ethic and the ability to deliver the results that are needed right now – and absolutely critical to maintaining a Democratic House majority."