Body found in Providence; police investigating as possible homicide

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a body was found Monday morning in the area of Route 6 in Providence.

Construction crews found the deceased male around 9:30 a.m. in the area of Magnolia and Troy streets.

“It looks like it is a homicide, so as you can see, we are working the scene now,” Major David Lapatin told 12 News.

Lapatin couldn’t elaborate on the extent of the person’s injuries, but said there was “enough to convince us that we should be looking more at a homicide than just a death.”

It’s unclear how long the body was there, but Lapatin believes it was not very long.

Providence firefighters were on scene to help clear floodwaters as police search for evidence.

More details will be released later on Monday, according to Lapatin.