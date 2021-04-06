Body found near bike path in East Providence

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a body was found Tuesday morning in East Providence.

Lt. David Pacheco tells 12 News a passerby made the discovery while walking in the area of the East Bay Bike Path off Veterans Memorial Parkway.

Detectives are now on scene, along with the state medical examiner, according to Pacheco.

The body has not yet been identified.

Foul play is not suspected at this time, however, Pachecho said the investigation is still active.

This story is developing.