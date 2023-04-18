PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Newly released body cam footage shows the chaotic moments leading up to the arrest of a dirt bike rider in Providence last month.

Police said officers were patrolling near Potters Avenue on March 26 when they noticed two people riding recklessly down the street. The officers followed the riders to an industrial park on Dupont Drive where nearly 30 other riders had congregated, according to police.

The group scattered shortly after police showed up, though one had trouble kick-starting his dirt bike.

Upon realizing his bike wouldn’t start, the man, later identified by police as 28-year-old Alexander Encarnacion, dropped it and took off running.

Alexander Encarnacion (Courtesy: Providence Police Department)

The officers chased Encarnacion and ended up wrestling him to the ground after he tripped and fell during his attempted escape, police said.

As the officers tried to handcuff Encarnacion, a couple of dirt bike riders returned and began aggressively driving at them, according to police.

It was then that police said one of the officers drew his weapon and loudly warned the riders to back off. In the body cam video from one of the officers restraining Encarnacion, the riders can be seen yelling and revving their engines.

The riders sped off shortly before officers handcuffed Encarnacion and put him in the back of a cruiser.

Police said it was later determined Encarnacion was riding a dirt bike that had been reported stolen out of Woonsocket. He was charged with resisting arrest, obstructing an officer and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

The incident happened less than a week before Providence Mayor Brett Smiley unveiled the capital city’s new strategy to combat the illegal use of dirt bikes, which includes the launch of the Providence Police Community Response Team.

