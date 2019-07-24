Board of Licenses scheduled to rule on fate of Club Seven

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Board of Licenses are scheduled to rule on whether or not to permanently close Club Seven after a deadly stabbing and beating outside the club last month.

The Spruce Street club has been temporarily closed since the alleged murder.

Police said the victim, Stephen Cabral, 28, of North Providence, and the multiple suspects in connection with the murder, were patrons of the club on June 30 when the stabbing happened.

Police have made seven arrests in connection to the murder.

Detectives closely investigated video surveillance after it was recently released.

“Anything that was in camera range, I did not see any evidence of anything inside of the club,” Detective Theodore Michael said in testimony before the board last week.

Some city officials, residents and the victim’s family hope the club will shut down.

“We have a situation that is completely tragic and completely unfortunate,” Associate City Solicitor Mario Martone said. “And we have an establishment that has created an environment of irresponsibility that is completely unacceptable and this board cannot continue to allow them to operate.”

Last week, Nick Hemond, Club Seven’s attorney, said the licensing board should sanction the club for the bottle service and entertainment violations but argued the business being closed for nearly a month should be enough punishment.

He said the board shouldn’t sanction the club for the alleged murder, arguing the city has shown no “causal connection” between the violence and the club.

Hemond said last week he could consider filing an emergency appeal to the state Department of Business Regulation.

This is a developing story and will be updated with the latest information.