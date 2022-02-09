PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Blood Center (RIBC) is combating a critical blood shortage in the state by holding drives in multiple communities.

On Wednesday, February 9 The Rhode Island Blood Center is hosting a community drive at the Providence Performing Arts Center from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The Blood Center says they only have a one-to-two-day inventory and is asking for donors to come out and support the life-saving cause.

Free parking will be available for donors, the first 50 people to donate will receive a $10 gift card to PieZoni’s.

RI Blood Center: Schedule a donation and learn more here