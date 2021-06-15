Block parties, music and drag shows part of this weekend’s Pride celebration in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Although PrideFest has been postponed, Providence plans to still celebrate Pride Month in June.

The organization that hosts PrideFest, R.I. Pride, opted to postpone the parade and festival, which is usually held the third Saturday in June, because they’re currently restructuring their leadership.

In its place, the capital city has decided to host PVD United from June 18-20.

“Earlier this month, I proclaimed June 2021 as Pride Month here in Providence because we celebrate the deeply rich and dynamic histories of our Black and LGBTQIA+ communities, all of whom contribute to our vibrancy,” Mayor Jorge Elorza said. “As we commemorate Juneteenth and Pride this weekend, we reflect in reverence upon those who paved the way, and those who continue to advocate for what is right and just.”

June 19, also known as Juneteenth, commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

The city said many venues and organizations have come together to hold block parties, as well as musical and drag performances.

The annual Juneteenth RI Festival will also be held in Roger Williams Park, and recently, an “All Black Lives Matter” mural was installed near Kennedy Plaza.

For a full list of events, visit the Options RI PVD United page or the Providence Art, Culture + Tourism website.