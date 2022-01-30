Blizzard of 2022 from the views of Sky Drone 12, time lapse cameras

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With the Blizzard of 2022 bringing over a foot of snow to Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts, 12 News showed people two unique views of the storm.

First, Chief Videographer John Villella set up a GoPro camera in the Weather Yard outside of the 12 News studio, recording a time lapse of the storm.

The camera, set up for about 23 hours, took one picture every minute, showing the snow accumulation throughout the day.

Then, on Sunday morning, meteorologist T.J. Del Santo piloted Sky Drone 12 over East Providence, looking at the snowfall the storm left behind.

The aerial view showed snow in areas including East Providence, Providence and Seekonk.