Black Women Matter rally held in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — For a fourth weekend in a row, rallies pushing for racial justice were held in Providence.

On Saturday, dozens marched from Burnside Park to the Rhode Island State House for the Black Women Matter rally. The event focused on women and featured solely female speakers and words of empowerment.

Department of Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott was among the speakers advocating for change. “To be a part of the governor’s administration and knowing it’s not just me, it’s other members of the cabinet, it’s the governor. We all believe in this time being the time for change, transformational change that lasts,” she said.

Dozens are gathered at Burnside Park for a Black Women Matter Protest. This is the 4th weekend of rallies happening in Rhode Island, "Message someone right now who you're going to take to next weekend's protest" @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/R4Mc8AcroF — Brittany Schaefer (@BrittanyTVNews) June 20, 2020

The Black Women Matter rally also drew Miss Rhode Island USA 2020 Jonet Nichelle. She said using her platform to promote awareness and change is necessary.

“I am obviously a black woman so this cause is very near and dear to my heart. All we can do is educate ourselves moving forward, if you don’t know something educate, ask questions, and hopefully that’ll make everything better for us,” Nichelle said.

Rally organizer Bernice Morris said the peaceful protest was all about bringing their voices together and uplifting powerful women.

“These rallies are a way for us to build a lot of community and get people on board that really want to be, that care about this issue so we are going to keep going,” Morris said.

Two other rallies were also held on Saturday, including the Black Trans Lives Matter protest, which marched from Cathedral Square to the state house.