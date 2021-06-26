Black Lives Matter RI holds Pride parade in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It was a display of Pride at the Rhode Island State House on Saturday evening; flags flying in support of the LGBTQIA+ community.

The event was part of a parade through the city, organized by Black Lives Matter Rhode Island.

Harrison Tuttle from the Black Lives Rhode Island Political Action Committee said it’s incredibly important that black community and all communities gather behind the LGBTQIA+ movement.

“Being able to understand different types of oppression and different types of systemic issues is extremely important in each issue, no matter if it’s religious, whether it’s racial driven, or whether it’s the way that you want to love someone is all intersectional,” he said.

After stopping at the State House, the parade continued on to Dyer Street Park by the Providence Pedestrian Bridge.