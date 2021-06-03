Black Lives Matter mural being painted outside Kennedy Plaza

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A massive Black Lives Matter mural is currently in the works on one of the streets abutting Kennedy Plaza in Providence.

People were seen painting “All Black Lives Matter” in white block lettering on the street Thursday afternoon.

Organizers tell 12 News it’s part of a larger project in partnership with several local artists.

“All Black Lives Matter” is being painted on the road in front of Kennedy Plaza in Providence. Organizers say this is just the beginnings of a larger project working with local artists and the city. They’re hoping to have it unveiled by the end of the month. pic.twitter.com/BnrS2kIZ0J — Ryan Welch (@RyanWelchPhotog) June 3, 2021

The lettering completed Thursday is just the base coat, organizers said. By the end of the month, the artists will have filled the letters in with their own distinct designs.

The project, according to organizers, has been approved by the city.