Bishop Tobin’s Easter Sunday Mass to air on WPRI 12

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With churches all over Southern New England ceasing on-site services as part of efforts to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Easter Sunday Mass celebrated by Bishop Thomas Tobin will be televised live on WPRI 12 from the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul in Providence.

The service will air at 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 12, and also be streamed live on WPRI.com and through the WPRI 12 app.

It’s important to note, the Mass is not open to the public, but people can watch safely from the comfort of their homes.

“Although the cathedral will be empty, our hearts will be full — with the joy and peace and confident hope that the Resurrection of Christ inspires in us,” Bishop Tobin said in a news release Tuesday.

All Masses have been canceled for the near future by the Roman Catholic Dioceses of Providence and Fall River as public gatherings of more than a few people have been banned to stop the spread of the virus.

At the beginning of Holy Week, the Providence Diocese released a video where Bishop Tobin delivered a homily encouraging Rhode Island Catholics to keep vigil at home.

The diocese is also maintaining a page listing religious services being streamed live online.

Please note this change: WPRI 12 will no longer be airing the Easter Sunday Mass from Holy Cross in Boston, as previously reported.