Bishop Tobin on pope backing same-sex civil unions: Church can’t support ‘immoral relationships’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP/WPRI) LGBTQ Catholics and their allies in the U.S. are welcoming Pope Francis’s endorsement of same-sex civil unions — the first time he’s done so as pope.

But some prominent Catholics say he’s blatantly contradicting church teaching.

Among them is Bishop Thomas Tobin, who leads the Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence. He said in a statement Wednesday that the church cannot support what he calls “immoral relationships.”

Popes John Paul and Benedict, in formal teaching said that same-sex civil unions were wrong and that Catholics had to oppose them. Pope Francis, in a movie, said that same-sex civil unions were helpful and should be promoted. So, I ask, how could there possibly be any confusion? — Bishop Thomas Tobin (@ThomasJTobin1) October 21, 2020

“Individuals with same-sex attraction are beloved children of God and must have their personal human rights and civil rights recognized and protected by law,” Tobin said in a statement. “However, the legalization of their civil unions, which seek to simulate holy matrimony, is not admissible.”

In contrast, the head of a ministry representing LGBTQ Catholics hails what he calls a historic shift for a church that has a record of persecuting gays.

The pope’s remarks came in a feature-length documentary called “Francesco” that premiered Wednesday at the Rome Film Festival.