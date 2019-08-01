‘Billions’ actor chosen to play late Mayor Buddy Cianci

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — We now know the man who will don the suit – and the toupee – to bring the story of two-time Providence Mayor Vincent “Buddy” Cianci to life on stage.

Scott Aiello, known for his role in the Showtime series “Billions,” has been selected to play Cianci in the Trinity Repertory Company world premiere stage adaptation of “The Prince of Providence” – a best-selling book by former Providence Journal reporter Mike Stanton.

Playwright George Brant adapted Stanton’s book, and Brown/Trinity MFA grad and Obie Award winner Taibi Magar is directing.

The show will run Sept. 12 through Oct. 20 and is expected to sell out, Trinity Rep’s Caitlin Howle said.

Tickets go on sale Aug. 10, at 10 a.m. online and at the theater’s box office.

Cianci’s one-time wife, Sheila, is being played by Trinity Rep member Rebecca Gibel, with a host of other resident company members filling out the rest of the cast.

Associate Artistic Director Tyler Dobrowsky said the Julliard-trained Aiello was selected for capturing Buddy’s “…charisma, his humor, his intelligence, as well as the more menacing qualities.”

“We also wanted an actor who could convincingly play Buddy when he first gets elected mayor in his thirties and then also play an older Buddy during his trial and last days in office,” Dobrowsky added.