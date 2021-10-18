PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee is set to sign a bill Monday that will help thousands of students pursue higher education.

At 11 a.m., McKee will ceremonially sign the Student Success Act (2021-H 5238), which grants in-state college tuition rates to all Rhode Islanders, regardless of immigration status.

“This is an issue that I am extremely passionate about,” state Rep. Grace Diaz said in a statement. “As someone who came to this country with very little, I know first-hand the opportunities that a good education can bring to someone who is willing to work hard.”

“With limited skills-based jobs, improving college affordability is becoming a bigger priority for everyone. And we have so much untapped potential that has come into our state from all over the world,” Diaz continued.

Under the legislation, students would be eligible for tuition if they attended high school for three or more consecutive years, continue to reside in the state, graduated from high school, or received a high school equivalency diploma from the state, and filed an affidavit stating that the student has filed an application for lawful immigration status.