Bikers gather at site of officer-involved moped crash in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ For the third night, bikers and advocates gathered at the site of last weekend’s officer-involved moped crash that critically injured a 24-year-old man.

Jhamal Gonsalves was rushed to the hospital Sunday night immediately following the crash, which occurred near the Providence/Cranston line on Elmwood Avenue. Gonsalves, according to his family, is currently in a coma.

Officers from both Cranston and Providence were seen along the city line Thursday night monitoring the gathering, where bikers were seen doing burn outs, revving their engines and, at times, appeared to be racing one another.

Elmwood Ave at Bissell St: A group is gathering at the scene of the incident on Sunday that has left Jhamal Gonsalves in a coma. We're seeing scattered bikes / trikes coming through and spinning out, doing donuts, and wheelies. Police crews are observing from a few blocks away. pic.twitter.com/J0DP6WwelB — Ryan Welch (@RyanWelchPhotog) October 23, 2020

Cranston Mayor Allen Fung stood alongside officers observing the gathering.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Prior to the crash, it appears a Providence Police cruiser, which the department said was being driven by officer Kyle Endres, was following Gonsalves down Elmwood Avenue.

Cell phone video from a witness shows Gonsalves take an abrupt right turn onto Bissell Street before losing control of his moped and slamming into a building.

It’s still unclear at this time whether Endres actually hit Gonsalves with his cruiser.

Providence Public Safety Commission Steven Paré released two new videos leading up to the crash Wednesday, neither of which show whether Gonsalves was hit by Endres’ cruiser.

The incident has sparked outrage throughout the city. Cell phone video of the crash continues to make its rounds on social media, and two initially peaceful protests that occurred earlier this week quickly devolved into chaos once the sun went down.

Gonsalves’ family met with Attorney General Peter Neronha Thursday afternoon for an update on the investigation into the crash.

Attorney Jude Kerrison, who’s representing the Gonsalves family, said right now, they’re focused on Jhamal’s condition, adding that they condemn the ongoing violence and do not want it associated with his name.

“They don’t condone the violence and destruction,” Kerrison said. “If you do not see a family member of Jhamal’s at any of these demonstrations, then it is not endorsed by the family.”