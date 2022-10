EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Ten Mile River Greenway bike path will be shut down for several days to complete forestry work in the area, East Providence police announced Monday.

Police said the closure in Rumford will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 18–21 and Oct. 24–28.

The entrance to the bike path from the Kimberly Ann Rock athletic complex may also be closed during those dates and times, so police said to plan accordingly.