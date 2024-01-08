PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — President Joe Biden and FEMA are allocating funding to those affected by the severe storms that hit Rhode Island back in September.

Biden declared a major disaster exists in the Ocean State and ordered recovery efforts in the areas affected by the severe storms that hit between Sept. 10 and Sept. 13, 2023.

That storm brought flooding, tornadoes and heavy wind damage across Providence County.

The assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, as well as low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

There are also other programs to aid individuals and business owners during the recovery process.

Residents and business owners who want to apply for assistance can do so online, by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362), or by using the FEMA App.