Bicyclist struck by car, seriously injured in East Providence

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man was rushed to the hospital Thursday morning after he was hit by a car while riding a bicycle in East Providence.

The crash took place on the Wampanoag Trail (Route 114) in the area of Forbes Street, according to East Providence Police Chief William Nebus.

The bicyclist’s injuries are considered life-threatening.

Nebus said the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The chief noted there isn’t a marked bike lane on the trail.

The crash was still affecting traffic in the area as of 11:30 a.m.