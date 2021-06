PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two men were rushed to the hospital Monday morning after they were involved in a crash while one was riding a motorcycle and the other was riding a bicycle.

Providence police say a 33-year-old man was riding a motorcycle on Lenox Avenue at Niagara Street just before 11 a.m. when he hit a 73-year-old bicyclist.

The motorcyclist then lost control and slid under a parked vehicle, according to police.

Police say both men suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.