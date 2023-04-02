PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An event raising money for the ACLU’s Drag Defense Fund was held in Providence on Sunday.

Hundreds of people gathered at The Stable in Providence where several groups like the Trailer Park Girls, Black Sheep Babes, and Drag in RI, participated in a special show to fight back against anti-LGBTQ+ laws being proposed in Tennessee.

“We’ve been very frustrated with what’s been going on around the country, we are very insulated in the Northeast but some of our brothers and sisters around the rest of the country are not as lucky,” said Jones. “We put this together to send some money down to Tennessee to help them fight some of these anti-drag, anti-trans bills that are appearing in the legislature right now.”

A federal judge in Tennessee blocked one of those bills that Jones illuded too on Saturday. In his decision, the judge said the state did not give a compelling enough argument as to why Tennessee needed the new law; he also added that the bill is vague and overly broad.

Rhode Island Congressman, Seth Magaziner, attended Sunday’s event in Providence and said that lawmakers proposing anti-LGBTQ+ legislation should focus more on issues impacting average Americans.

“I think that everyone has a right to express themselves the way they want and unfortunately the LGBT+ community continues to be under attack,” said Magaziner. “I think that as policy makers we have to focus on things that impact people’s lives – Improving healthcare, Improving education, more housing.”