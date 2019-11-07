Beloved Providence police officer laid to rest

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Loved ones and members of the Providence Police Department filled the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul Thursday morning to say their final goodbyes to a beloved officer.

Sgt. Edmond “Eddie” Malloy died last week after a five-year battle with cancer.

A motorcade brought Malloy’s casket from the Tucker-Quinn Funeral Home in Smithfield to the cathedral where dozens of law enforcement officers from Providence and beyond were waiting.

The cancer was first discovered while Malloy was working as part of the motorcade during President Barack Obama’s visit to Rhode Island in 2014. After feeling a stabbing pain in his side, he was rushed to the hospital and later diagnosed with Stage 4 liver cancer.

Despite the diagnosis, Malloy continued to work for the Providence Police Department and as a member of the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force. His father had previously worked for Providence Police and his son became a patrolman in 2017.

Following Mass, Malloy was laid to rest with military honors at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, his family asked people to donate to the Malloy Strong Patient Assistance Fund – a Lifespan fund that was named after him earlier this year.