Beloved Providence Police officer dies after long battle with cancer

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hours before he passed, beloved Providence patrolman Edmond Malloy was promoted to sergeant in his hospital bed.

Providence Police Col. Hugh Clements and Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré presided over the ceremony.

Eyewitness News confirmed that Malloy – called “Eddie” by his friends and colleagues – passed away Thursday after battling cancer for more than five years.

The cancer was first discovered while Malloy was working as part of the motorcade during President Obama’s visit to Rhode Island in 2014. Malloy was on his police motorcycle when he felt a stabbing pain in his side. He completed his assignment and was rushed to the hospital where he learned a tumor had ruptured.

Malloy was diagnosed with Stage 4 liver cancer, which has a survival rate of about one year.

Despite undergoing chemotherapy treatments, Malloy continued to work for the Providence Police Department, as part of the FBI joint terrorism task force.

He even started participating in Lifespan’s Rising Above Cancer 5k/walk in 2016. The number of participants who ran in support of Malloy kept growing, even after he could no longer run the race himself.

Malloy’s father was a member of the Providence police, and his son became a patrolman in 2017.

Sgt. Malloy leaves behind a wife, two children, and many friends.

Here’s an Eyewitness News story from July 2019. Shiina LoSciuto sat down with Malloy to talk about his battle with cancer and the annual road race aimed at financially supporting families through battles with cancer.

Tim White contributed to this report