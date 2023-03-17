PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its beloved K-9s.

K-9 Kyra, who worked as an explosive detection K-9 alongside Officer Lincoln Sisson for seven years, passed away earlier this month.

The duo spent most of their time working at the Amica Mutual Pavilion and the Rhode Island Convention Center.

Amica Mutual Pavilion said Kyra was “a very important employee” who provided security for numerous high-profile events.

“Kyra was an important part of keeping our venues safe for all patrons and staff,” Amica Mutual Pavilion wrote in a social media post.