Beloved giraffe at Roger Williams Park Zoo passes away

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Roger Williams Park Zoo is mourning the loss of its 9-year-old Masai giraffe.

The Zoo said the giraffe, named Tufani, died after showing signs of gastrointestinal complications. Despite efforts by Zoo staff to treat her, Tufani passed away on Thursday.

Tufani was born November 27, 2012 at Franklin Park Zoo and joined the Roger Williams Park Zoo family in August 2014.

“She had a mischievous, curious nature about her,” Zookeeper Rachael said. “She loved to beg for treats and was really just an absolute sweetheart.”

The Zoo is asking people share photos and fond memories of Tufani on its Facebook page.