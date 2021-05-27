Beer back on tap at The Guild PVD as brewery continues to expand in RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ After giving Providence a brief taste of its brews last year, a Pawtucket brewery’s pop-up beer garden is back on tap in the capital city.

The Guild PVD, an outdoor beer garden located just steps away from the city’s pedestrian bridge, opened for the summer Thursday evening.

Sean Whittle, manager of The Guild PVD, set it up for the first time for a couple of months last fall, but due to the state’s pandemic restrictions, he was limited in what he could offer.

“We could only allow so many people in,” he recalled.

Lilly Bedford drove from Bristol to visit the beer garden. She tells 12 News she was there for its debut last year.

“It definitely was a different vibe,” she said. “There’s a sense of freedom now that wasn’t there last year … I’m vaccinated, I’m not living with a sense of fear anymore.”

Now that the state has lifted nearly all of its restrictions, Whittle said he’s excited to see the beer garden reach its full potential.

“We knew as long as people were getting vaccinated when the vaccine came out, we’d be able to open big,” he said.

The Guild’s truck, which has seven types of craft beer on tap, will always be accompanied by at least one food truck. Weekly schedules will be posted on The Guild PVD’s Facebook page.

The beer garden will be open throughout the summer during the following times:

Wednesday and Thursday from 4-8 p.m.

Friday and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.

Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Whittle said right now, they don’t have a hard closing date for the season just yet.

“As long as it’s not too cold or too rainy, we are going to stay open as long as we can,” he said.