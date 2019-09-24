1  of  2
Bed bugs found at Mount Pleasant High School

Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Bed bugs have been discovered inside Mount Pleasant High School, a school department spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.

Spokesperson Emily Martineau said the bed bug problem was reported in one classroom at the high school on Mount Pleasant Avenue.

“Parents of all students in the class were notified, and classes were relocated,” Martineau said. “PPSD’s pest control vendor was alerted and the rooms will be treated.”

Martineau said three classrooms will be treated by Safeguard Pest Control — the room where the bugs were found and the two adjacent rooms — and all three rooms will not have students in them on Wednesday. She said the rooms will be prepped during the day and treated after school ends.

Pest control problems, particularly rodents, were brought up by teachers and students during a series of public hearings earlier this year. The Johns Hopkins report, released in June, mentioned complaints of rodents and poor building conditions, but did not report any bed bug issues.

