PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Another store is leaving the Providence Place mall.

Bed Bath & Beyond is closing its doors, a spokesperson for the company said, citing the end of its lease.

Customers are being directed to the retailer’s locations in Warwick, Seekonk and North Attleboro.

Nordstrom pulled out of the mall last year and was replaced by Boscov’s, which is set to open for business this week.