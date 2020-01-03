‘Bearded bandit’ back in custody, suspected of robbing East Providence bank

Left to right: Justin Worley and Nicholas Lage, courtesy of East Providence Police

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The bearded bandit is back at it again.

Justin Worley, of Cranston, was one of two suspects arrested in connection to a robbery on New Year’s Eve.

Worley, dubbed the “bearded bandit,” was arrested in 2012 for a string of bank robberies in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

He pled guilty in March 2013 to nine counts of bank robbery and was released from federal prison in 2018.

Police said Worley and Nicholas Lage, of Warwick, robbed the TD Bank on Pawtucket Avenue in East Providence Tuesday afternoon. By the time officers arrived, the duo had already driven off with more than $11,000.

On New Year’s Day, police spotted the vehicle they drove off in at Twin River Casino. Police took both Worley and Lage into custody at the casino around 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

So far, police have only recovered roughly $7,000 stolen from the bank, sa well as a knife and BB gun.

Both men are charged with one count of first-degree robbery and conspiracy.