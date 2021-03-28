Basement fire forces family out of their East Providence home

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A family is forced to stay elsewhere for now after a fire in their home Sunday night.

Firefighters arrived to heavy smoke pouring out of the home on Lantern Lane around 7:30 p.m.

The two people who live there were able to get out safely with their dog. Firefighters rescued the family’s two cats.

Battalion Chief Frederick MacDonald said the fire started in the basement. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Red Cross has been notified to assist the family.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 3/19/21: Fr. Nicanor Austriaco

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community