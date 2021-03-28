Basement fire forces family out of their East Providence home

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A family is forced to stay elsewhere for now after a fire in their home Sunday night.

Firefighters arrived to heavy smoke pouring out of the home on Lantern Lane around 7:30 p.m.

The two people who live there were able to get out safely with their dog. Firefighters rescued the family’s two cats.

Battalion Chief Frederick MacDonald said the fire started in the basement. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Red Cross has been notified to assist the family.