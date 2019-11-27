Bakeshop made famous by ‘Cake Boss’ opens new Providence location

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Carlo’s Bake Shop, made famous by a popular reality television show, opened its newest location in Providence Place Mall Wednesday.

The celebrity dessert chain is well-known and is featured on the Food Network’s “Cake Boss,” which details the life of pastry chef Buddy Valastro.

Valastro opened his first bakeshop in Hoboken, New Jersey and has since opened about a dozen more nationwide.

Carlo’s Bake Shop now has a location in the food court of Providence Place — which is located on the third floor.

The bakeshop sells all different kinds of desserts including cookies, brownies, slices of cake and chocolate-covered strawberries.

Anyone who has a hankering for sweets can find it in between Johnny Rockets and Taco Bell.

The Providence bakeshop is Valastro’s 14th location.