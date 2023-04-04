PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A suspended Providence College basketball player was back in court Tuesday after allegedly threatening his girlfriend with a gun over the weekend.

Alyn Breed, 21, was held without bail after he was arraigned Monday on gun charges, as well as driving without the consent of the operator.

On Tuesday, the state withdrew its objection to bail after prosecutors said “the complaining witness has become uncooperative.”

WATCH: Breed’s lawyers discuss case, bail decision (Story continues below.)

A judge set Breed’s bail at $25,000 and he was ordered to have no contact with the victim. He faces charges of first-degree robbery, domestic breaking and entering, and domestic vandalism.

Court documents show Breed and the alleged victim have been in an on-again, off-again relationship for about a year.

The Providence woman told police Breed came into her home uninvited early Saturday morning and pulled out a gun, demanding that she hand over her phone.

Breed’s defense attorney, Maria Deaton, claims this didn’t happen and said police never found a gun.

“We are really relieved that bail was set,” Deaton said. “We are grateful that the court took a second look at this issue just a day after our client was held.”

“We’re hoping that he can get back back to school as soon as possible and start living his life again, without this, what I’d like to call a bump in the road, but it’s going to derail him for some time and it’s unfortunate that that has happened,” she continued. “We just want to get him back to living his life as normal as he can.”

Breed has been suspended from the basketball team and will not be allowed to participate in any other athletic department-related activities, according to PC officials.

Just last week, he announced his intent to return to the team under new head coach Kim English.

The case now moves to a grand jury.