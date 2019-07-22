Bail hearing scheduled for man accused of murder in 30-year-old cold case

Providence, R.I. (WPRI) — The man accused of killing then 10-year-old Christine Cole in 1988 is set to go before a judge in Providence District Court Monday morning.

It was a single act that tore a single-family apart and inflicted a pain on them that’s lasted more than three decades.

Joao Monteiro, of Central Falls, was arrested Thursday and released on bail Friday, as prosecutors said they could not argue that he would be held “without bail” based on the evidence.

Cole’s family said she left her Pawtucket home to buy milk and clams and never returned. Her body washed ashore in Warwick nearly two months later.

Over the years, police identified many suspects, including Cole’s father, according to her brothers…

But none of them could be connected to the case.

Investigators turned to Dr. Colleen Fitzpatrick, a genealogist, and founder of Identifiers International, who provided an additional analysis showing a stronger connection between Monteiro and the DNA sample.

According to the affidavit, detectives executed a search warrant for Monteiro’s DNA Wednesday and linked him through a familial connection in DNA blood evidence found on Christine’s pants.

“It was DNA that linked the suspect,” said Pawtucket Det. Susan Cormier, who headed the cold-case investigation that began in 2018.

