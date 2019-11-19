‘Baby Shark Live!’ coming to the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in 2020

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Following their sold-out inaugural tour this fall, “Baby Shark Live!” is adding more cities to their stops next year and coming to the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in May.

Pinkfong and Round Room Live announced the fully immersive concert experience will continue to make a splash across North America and play over 70 cities this spring.

“We’re thrilled to bring Baby Shark Live! to so many new markets across North America,” says Stephen Shaw, the tour’s producer and co-president of Round Room Live. “This is a cultural phenomenon and we are very pleased how families have responded to Baby Shark live on stage.”

The live show is based on Pinkfong’s viral earworm and global dance phenomenon, Baby Shark. Fans of all ages will delight as Baby Shark joins up with his friend Pinkfong to take an adventure into the sea, singing and dancing through new and classic songs including “Five Little Monkeys”, “Wheels on the Bus”, “Jungle Boogie”, “Monkey Banana Dance” and of course, “Baby Shark!”

The show is scheduled for Sunday, May 22, at 3 p.m. Tickets will be going on sale Friday, November 22, at 10 a.m. Prices range from $29.50 to $59.50 and can be purchased online or in-person at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center Box Office.

For other cities, dates and more details on “Baby Shark Live!”, you can click here. Additional dates and cities will be announced soon.