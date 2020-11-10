Attorney: New video from Providence moped crash sent to AG

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The attorney representing Jhamal Gonsalves’ family said they turned over new video to the attorney general’s office from the Oct. 18 moped crash involving a Providence Police cruiser.

Kristy dosReis, a spokesperson for the R.I. Attorney Generals Office would not comment on whether they received new video but said they are still in the process of reviewing evidence in this case.

“At this juncture, we have not yet arrived at a final conclusion regarding criminal liability on the part of any officer or officers involved in this tragic incident,” dosReis said in an email. “Once we are able to draw those conclusions, it is our goal to provide that information to the Gonsalves family and the public as quickly as possible.”

The family’s attorney, Jude Kerrison, said he is not willing to release the video to the public at this point, but allowed 12 News to view the video to confirm its authenticity.

The video is apparently from a stationary camera on a building and shows dozens of dirt bikes, ATVs and mopeds driving down the street. It then shows the moped Gonsalves was believed to be operating turn right on Bissell Street and a Providence Police cruiser following close behind. There is a tree in the foreground of the video when the crash allegedly occurred, but parts of the moped and cruiser are visible.

“The police officer following him also ended up on the sidewalk, hit the stop sign, hit the moped and the stop sign came and finished the job off,” said Kerrison. “It clearly establishes what happened.”

The officer involved, identified by police as Kyle Endres, a six-year veteran of the force, has since been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of an investigation.

On Monday the family released a statement that said Gonsalves was still in a coma at R.I. Hospital, but he showed signs of improvement.

“At this point the family is pleased to say the external ventricular drains have been removed from his head and he is no longer on antibiotics for his lung infections,” the statement read.

Tim White contributed to this story