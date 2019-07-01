Advocacy group hopeful release of accused clergy list will encourage abuse survivors to come forward

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Following the release of a list of dozens of Rhode Island priests “credibly accused” of sexual abuse, abuse survivor advocacy groups are hoping it will prompt more victims to come forward.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence released the list of 50 priests and clergymen Monday, saying they were “credibly accused” of sexually abusing minors since 1950.

“Many of these survivors have lived with this for so long,” Executive Director of Day One Peg Langhammer said. “This trauma, this shame, this silence. Maybe today they came to some recognition of what happened.”

Langhammer said she’s hopeful the newly-released list will help survivors of clergy sex abuse come forward. She also hopes newly-signed legislation, which extends the civil statute of limitations for child sex abuse from seven to 35 years, will encourage victims to report the abuse they endured.

“In some cases, seeing the names may trigger some trauma or new memories for some individuals,” Langhammer explained.

Langhammer says the seven-year ‘discovery period’ included in this newly-signed legislation could go a long way in helping survivors. The clause allows victims, who remember their abuse later in life, seven years to sue the perpetrator.

Langhammer said the list is a step in the right direction, though she believes there was information omitted from it, including how many victims each person allegedly had or when the abuse took place.

“That list didn’t discuss when the diocese heard about the abuse, how many were reported, or what happened once the reports were made,” Langhammer continued.

The diocese said it only published the names of clergy if there was enough evidence to support claims against them. Some of the accused have been criminally convicted, but others were never charged.

Langhammer said she heard from some clergy sex abuse survivors soon after the list came out. She said they’re calling the list another form of denial by the diocese.

“There have been survivors that have identified some of the perpetrators who were listed, but they still had no recourse or the diocese never took responsibility,” she said.

The RI Attorney General’s office tells Eyewitness News they are “engaged in review” of all alleged sex abuse by clergy, saying most have been reported to law enforcement agencies directly.

Anyone who is a victim of abuse or is aware of such abuse should report it to one or more of the following contacts: