PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPR) — At least two people were injured in a car crash in Providence Saturday night.

The crash happened at the corner of Douglas Ave. and Chad Brown St. around 8 p.m.

Police on scene tell 12 News that three cars were involved in the crash and at least two people were taken to the hospital.

Police say one of cars was traveling at a high rate of speed and drove through an intersection, smashing into the other vehicles.

According to officials, one of the drivers led police on a foot chase following the crash, but was later taken into custody.

It’s currently unclear if that driver is facing any charges.