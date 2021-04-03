Asian visibility rally and vigil held outside the State House

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Dozens of people stood in solidarity against racism at a rally and vigil outside the Rhode Island State House on Saturday night.

The event was held in response to Atlanta spa shootings on March 16 that left eight people dead, along with numerous attacks against the Asian community reported across the country.

It’s also part of the 1,000 Paper Cranes Project — spreading awareness.

“In Japanese Lore, folding 1,000 origami paper cranes grants you a wish from the gods, as you cannot wish racism and entrenched systematic problems away we focused on the goal and every crane that was donated was donated by a member of the AAIP community and its allies. So it’s a message of hope, community, and solidarity,” organizer Christine Peterson said.

Sen. Jack Reed was among those in attendance at the rally, which he called inspiring.

“The good news is that there very descent, responsible people like those who are here tonight that speak up in a true American voice of tolerance and understanding and brotherhood. For those who attack people just by the way they look or heritage, that’s un-American,” he said.