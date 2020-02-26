Pastor Timoth Sylvia of Newman Congregational Church, East Providence, R.I., draws a cross in an Ash Wednesday ‘drive-thru’ blessing often known as “Ashes to Go,” February 26, 2020. (WPRI-TV)

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ For several years now, Christians across the region have been able to receive a blessing for Ash Wednesday without leaving their cars.

It’s an ancient tradition with a modern twist. Hundreds of people now receive their ashes in a makeshift drive-thru ceremony as opposed to lining up at mass.

Pastor Timoth Sylvia of Newman Congregational Church in East Providence tells Eyewitness he began offering “Ashes To Go” to the congregation six years ago after observing a similar practice while serving for another church in Illinois.

“Seeing many other colleagues that were doing ‘Ashes To Go,’ showing up at train stations or coffee shops, somewhere that there would be a good flow of people and providing them the same opportunity,” Sylvia said.

Other churches around Rhode Island have also offered the service as well throughout the years.

Sylvia said the idea was created for those who are unable to attend a traditional mass but still want to receive their ashes.

“It provides the opportunity for them that they haven’t had before because of work schedules, of families…just keeping them from having the availability to go to those services,” Sylvia said.

The option for drive-thru ashes is open to everyone, according to Sylvia, no matter what religion or congregation they’re a part of.

“It’s a gift to the wider community, and we’re seeing folks coming through this year again that have come for several years now, that are parts of other churches in the community,” Sylvia said.

Lois Carlson received her drive-thru ashes Wednesday morning.

“It’s a very nice thing,” she said. “It makes you feel closer and more ecumenical, I guess.”

Fears of the novel coronavirus have led to the cancellation of mass services in some regions and some have even changed the ritual to sprinkling the ashes rather than making the mark.

Sylvia said there are no special precautions for the coronavirus for their blessings and they take the same precautions they usually do during flu season.

For those who wish to receive their ashes traditionally, Newman Congregational is holding a mass at 7 p.m. Wednesday night.