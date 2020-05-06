As RI restaurants make plans to reopen, Providence pub decides to stay closed

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ While many restaurants are in the early stages of planning how they will reopen under Gov. Gina Raimondo’s new mandates, one Providence pub is choosing to stay closed for the time being.

Customers of Nolan’s Corner Pub found out on Facebook Wednesday that they will have to wait to pay a visit to the PRovidence business.

Owner Brendan McCaughey said that he will stay closed during the first phase of Raimondo’s plan to reopen the state’s economy because outdoor seating isn’t an option at Nolan’s and he is unsure of how many people will be allowed inside – or when.

“Is it going to be 25% capacity, or 50% capacity?” McCaughey said. “I’m not going to try to rush to open up without knowing what the limitations are going to be.”

McCaughey has eight employees who work at Nolan’s Corner Pub. He said that some of them have been working other full-time jobs throughout the coronavirus pandemic, while the rest are collecting unemployment.

His plan, as of now, is for his employees to continue to collect while he waits to see if Rhode Island can slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“All eight employees are fine with this decision. I wouldn’t have done it if it wasn’t unanimous,” McCaughey said.

Mike Collins, a spokesperson for Gaspee Business Association, recently told Eyewitness News about is concerns with employees not wanting to return to work.

“This is something that needs to be addressed – because of the extra money in the unemployment, people don’t want to come back to work,” Collins said.

Raimondo announced Wednesday some of the requirements businesses will have to follow during the first phase of her plan. She reassured the public that the restrictions and guidelines aren’t permanent and will only be mandatory while the state works to stem the spread of COVID-19.

“You have to send employees home if they are sick. You have to screen all employees and find out if they have symptoms and obviously not let them come into the office if they are,” Raimondo said.

Employees will also have to wear face coverings, practice social distancing and have access to handwashing stations and hand sanitizer at all times. There will also be protocols for cleaning workspaces daily.

Even though his business could reopen during phase one, McCaughey believes that the best safety measure he can take is by keeping his business closed.

“All employees wearing masks and gloves, that will help, but ultimately nothing is safer than just staying home,” McCaughey said.

Dozens of customers commented on Nolan’s Corner Pub’s Facebook post supporting the decision.

“As usual, y’all are making the right move! Thank you!” one customer said.

One woman even wrote, “Never been to your pub but with this fabulous statement, expect me and some friends to come visit when you open back up! Thanks for being responsible and setting an example!”

McCaughey said there’s a possibility he’ll reopen once July rolls around, but he doesn’t want to make any decisions just yet.

