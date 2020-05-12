As RI begins to reopen, Providence launches outdoor dining registration

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Restaurants in Providence looking to participate in Phase 1 of Gov. Gina Raimondo’s plan to reopen the economy will have to register with the city first.

All restaurants planning on offering outdoor dining beginning May 18 must register with the city prior to reopening. Those looking to offer outdoor dining that would extend beyond their establishments, such as into parking lots or roadways, must also apply for a temporary license to do so.

Mayor Jorge Elorza is encouraging restaurants citywide to consider outdoor dining as part of their reopening plan.

“Though the impacts of COVID-19 have been drastic, our city has always come together to repair, rebuild and remerge stronger when faced with incredible challenges,” Elorza said. “As we rethink our path forward, I remain focused on bringing our small businesses the supports they need to remain a part of our community after COVID-19.”

Outdoor dining plans must comply with the reopening guidelines provided by the state, which includes limiting dining groups to five people or less and spacing tables at least 8 feet apart.

Businesses that have already been approved for outdoor dining or had previously offered outdoor dining at their establishments are still required to register and adhere to the guidelines set forth by the state. Live entertainment at restaurants offering outdoor dining is not allowed at this time.

