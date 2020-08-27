As Hurricane Laura weakens, local volunteers helping those affected

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at 2:40 p.m. EDT., and provided by NOAA, shows Hurricane Laura over the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane Laura strengthened Wednesday into “an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane,” The National Hurricane Center said. Laura is expected to strike Wednesday night into Thursday morning along the Louisiana-Texas border. (NOAA via AP)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Local American Red Cross volunteers are helping provide aid both physically and virtually as Hurricane Laura makes its way through the south.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Laura strengthened Wednesday into “an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane.” The hurricane made landfall overnight on the Louisiana and Texas border.

The Red Cross has pre-positioned shelter and relief supplies all along the Gulf Coast. Workers are helping to make sure evacuees have a safe place to stay, in addition to supporting cooling centers and temporary evacuation points.

Red Cross volunteers are also in California providing help where dozens of dangerous wildfires have forced tens of thousands of people from their homes.