PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A display of almost 4,000 white flags in Providence honors each person that has died from COVID-19 in Rhode Island.

Volunteers installed the flags early Saturday morning on the R.I. State House lawn.

The exhibition, called “Rhode Island Remembers,” was organized by the Rhode Island Council of Churches.

Rev. Gene Dyszlewski told 12 News the project replicates the “In America: Remember” project that appeared on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

“If you walk through and you see the winds going through the flags, and just kind of take it in. If you have lost someone, or if you know somebody who is heartbroken because of loss, there is a sort of energy. For me, its comforting,” Dyszlewski said.

The exhibition will remain in place June 25 through July 2.